York area police officer suffered medical emergency during training exercise in Baltimore Co.

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A York area police officer is in critical condition after he suffered a medical emergency during a training exercise in Baltimore County on Sunday, the Baltimore County Police Department confirms to FOX43.

The officer, whose identity has not been released, was taking part in a SWAT water exercise at the Community College of Baltimore County in Dundalk when the medical emergency occurred, the police department said in a statement.

The officer was pulled out of the pool and got immediate attention from two Baltimore County SWAT medics and fire department medics, the statement adds.

He was then transported to a local hospital.

“The Baltimore County Police extend our thoughts to this officer and his family during this difficult time,” a portion of the statement read.

This has been updated from its previous version.