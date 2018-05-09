× York man charged with attempting to rob a library

YORK — A 26-year-old York man is facing a felony and two misdemeanor charges after police say he attempted to rob a library.

Travon Mac Gilliam, of the 200 block of Jefferson Street, is charged with attempted robbery, attempted theft by unlawful taking and disorderly conduct after an incident that occurred last Wednesday night at the Martin Memorial Library on 159 E. Market St.

According to police, Gilliam approached a clerk at a desk outside the children’s section of the library and said, “Where’s the money?” and “Can I have the money?”

When the clerk informed Gilliam that there was no money in the library, police say, he clenched his right fist and walked up a ramp toward the front desk. A second clerk attempted to locate him, police say, but was unable to.

The next day, the clerks informed the library’s safety director, who was not on duty at the time of the incident. The director summoned police.

According to the criminal complaint, the clerks identified a photo taken from surveillance footage from the library’s security cameras as the suspect. An officer recognized the man in the picture as Gilliam, with whom he was acquainted. The officer remembered seeing Gilliam at another business on the day of the incident, the criminal complaint says. A photo of taken from surveillance footage at the second business matched the one taken at the library, police say.