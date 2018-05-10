Body of 3-year-old Madelyn Binkley recovered

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Harrisburg River Rescue and Emergency Services have confirmed to FOX43 Thursday night that the body of 3-year-old Madelyn Binkley has been found.

Harrisburg River Rescue did not provide any additional information.

Almost three days have passed since a fishing boat — manned by Cody Binkley, his fiancée Mary Bredbenner, their daughter Madelyn and dog — capsized in the Susquehanna River, just south of the I-83 bridge.

Cody swam to shore after the boat capsized around 10 p.m. on Monday, April 7. He was taken to the hospital.

Rescue crews told FOX43 on Tuesday that the body of Mary as well as the dog were recovered between Steelton Boat Launch and the Dock Street Dam overnight.

Mary died of accidental fresh water drowning, according to the Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick. The autopsy was performed Thursday morning.

