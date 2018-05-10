× Camp Hill area to see second round of Dog License Checks

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Dog wardens are teaming up with local municipal code enforcement personnel and police to conduct a second round of dog license and Rabies checks in the greater Camp Hill area. The checks will take place beginning Thursday, May 17.

Cumberland County Treasurer, John C. Gross, reminds residents that all dogs ages three months and older must be licensed by January 1 of each year. Owners should expect up to a $300 fine for each dog found out-of-date with their license and/or Rabies vaccinations. Dog licenses for 2018 are available at the Cumberland County Courthouse and on the County website under Treasurer. Licenses are also available at issuing agents across the County.

Pennsylvania State Law requires all dogs three months and older to be licensed on a calendar year basis. Dog Licenses are $8.50 for a productive dog and $6.50 if neutered or spayed. Individuals 65 and older or persons with a disability, pay $6.50 for a productive dog and $4.50 if spayed or neutered. Disabled persons must show proof of one of the following to receive the discount: disability insurance income under the Social Security Act, rent or property tax rebates under Public Law 104, or possess a handicapped license plate or placard issued by PennDOT.

A Lifetime Dog License is also an option for a cost of $51.50 if productive, $31.50 if spayed or neutered, and $31.50 and $21.50 for Senior Citizen and Disability Applicants. Lifetime Licenses are only available at the County Treasurer’s Office. Only dogs that have been tattooed or micro-chipped are eligible for a Lifetime License.

More information regarding Dog Licensing, including the online application forms and a list of authorized licensing agencies, is available online at www.ccpa.net under the Treasurer’s Office, or by calling (717) 240-6380.

SOURCE: Cumberland County