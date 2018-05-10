× Dickinson shows Lynchburg they are tough Devils

CARLISLE – Opponents are having trouble dealing with the Red Devils. #9-ranked Dickinson outscored Lynchburg 16-12 at Biddle Field in Carlisle on Wednesday to advance to the third round of the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Dickinson led 9-4 at the half but allowed the visitors to pull within one in the final period before pulling away down the stretch. Tucker Carney paced the home team with four goals. The Devils improved to 16-3 on the season. They earned another home game on Saturday for the next round against Washington & Lee.

Here are the highlights that aired on FOX43 Sports: