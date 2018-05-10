Discovering your identity in the true father-daughter relationship of “Fun Home” at Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EPHRATA, Pa. - If you take a quick glance at the plot of this story, you might think it's simply about a woman coming to terms with her sexuality. Look far beyond that. The true story that garnered 12 Tony Award nominations, and won five, tells about acceptance, family, communication and much more.

"Fun Home" plays at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center through May 13. Ticket information can be found at https://www.ephrataperformingartscenter.com/