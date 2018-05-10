× Eagles’ Jernigan expected to miss training camp after back surgery

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles’ defensive line may be missing one if its top inside defenders at the beginning of the 2018 regular season.

Timmy Jernigan, 25, is expected to miss 4-6 months, including all of training camp, after having back surgery last week.

According to ESPN, Jernigan had a herniated disk in his back, with some reports saying that the injury occurred during his off season workouts.

Due to the uncertainty around his injury, the Eagles and Jernigan reached an agreement on a revised contract.

He will still earn the $3 million he was guaranteed for this season, but will no longer be liable for the $11 million guaranteed that was due in 2019 as part of the deal.

Now, the contract extension Jernigan had signed in November has seen the final three years turn into options year, greatly reducing the certainty of Jernigan’s tenure with the team past this season.

In 2017, Jernigan had 29 tackles and 2.5 sacks.