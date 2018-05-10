× Eagles sign WR Markus Wheaton, RB Matt Jones

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles have brought in a couple of veteran play makers to add depth to the roster.

The team has reached agreements with former Pittsburgh Steelers’ WR Markus Wheaton and former Washington Redskins’ RB Matt Jones on contracts.

Both position groups are a strength for the Eagles’ roster, so both players will need to earn their spots during Training Camp.

Wheaton, 27, will be looking to rebound to his 2015 form, where he brought in 44 catches for 749 yards and 5 TD’s with the Steelers.

However, the past two years have been a struggle for Wheaton, who has totaled 7 catches for 102 yards and 1 TD.

He could also serve as a possible kickoff or punt return man for the Eagles.

Jones, 25, may have the longer shot at making the team, after coming off a disastrous 2017.

In 5 games with the Indianapolis Colts, Jones only got 5 carries for 14 yards.

During the previous two seasons, Jones was a contributor for the Redskins, rushing for over 450 yards and for 3 TD’s in each year.

Now, he will look for his career to rebound and to break into the Eagles’ rotation of running backs.