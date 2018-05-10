Jury convicts man who sexually abused minor for several years

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A man accused of sexually abusing a minor for several years was convicted by a Dauphin County jury on Thursday.

Lamarcus Drayton was found guilty of two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault and corruption of minors.

The victim testified Wednesday that Drayton began sexually molesting him when he was about eight or nine years old, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office release. The victim was abused until shortly after his 13th birthday.

Authorities learned of the abuse after the victim told a therapist about it, the release notes.

Drayton is scheduled to be sentenced on August 20. Judge Richard A. Lewis ordered ordered the Pennsylvania Sexual Offender Assessment Board to evaluate Drayton to determine if he meets the definition of a sexually violent predator, the release states.