Lancaster woman busted with more than 4 pounds of pot during raid of her home, police say

LANCASTER — A 29-year-old Lancaster woman is facing felony drug-dealing charges after police found more than four pounds of marijuana in her home in a raid last week, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Natasha Marie Soto, of the 600 block of Poplar Street, was charged Tuesday and arraigned on counts of felony possession with intent to deliver marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, the DA’s Office says.

The Lancaster County Drug Task Force raided Soto’s home on May 2 as part of an ongoing investigation against her. Investigators discovered 1,951 grams — or approximately 4.3 pounds — of marijuana in the home, along with digital scales, drug-packaging materials and $40 in cash.

Soto’s bail was set at $10,000.