Man arrested in viral video from 2016 now suing York City, York City Police Officers

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Springettsbury Township man whose arrest by York City Police in 2016 was recorded and went viral is now suing the city and several police officers with allegations of police brutality.

Two years ago this month, Mathew Bair was caught on camera getting into a fight with police officers and resisting arrest.

On May 3, 2018, Bair filed a lawsuit in federal court through his attorneys at Kelley Law, LLC.

In documents from 2016, police said that they arrested Bair and charged him with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct for violating the city’s noise ordinance.

Police allege that York City Police Officer Daniel Craven was near a parking garage at the intersection of Beaver and Philadelphia streets when he heard yelling coming from the second floor of the garage.

Craven proceeded to drive to the second floor of the garage, and encountered Bair along with two other men.

During the incident, Bair refused to follow Craven’s command to exit his vehicle, and a struggle that was caught on camera ensued.

Following his arrest, Bair was sent to York County Prison in lieu of $10,000 and placed on a 72-hour hold for violating the conditions of the parole he received after serving a sentence for access device fraud.

However, in the lawsuit complaint, Bair’s attorney says that Bair had not been charged with resisting arrest, as “he would have been released as the disorderly conduct charge is a summary offense.”

Bair’s attorney claims that he suffered “excruciating headaches” as a result of Craven’s “unreasonable and excessive force.”

Now, Bair is seeking a trial and the lawsuit claims that he is “entitled to punitive damages” without word of how much he is seeking.

The lawsuit names the City of York, Chief Wes Kahley, and officers Daniel Craven, Matthew Irvin, Officer Smith and the recently-deceased Alex Sable as parties Bair is suing.