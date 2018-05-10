× Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate dies suddenly

A Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate died suddenly Thursday morning after experiencing cardiac arrest, authorities said.

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, 60, awoke in his home outside of Baltimore around 2 a.m. feeling ill and was pronounced dead an hour later after being transported to St. Joseph Medical Center, the county said in a statement.

Kamenetz was a city councilman for 24 years and joined the gubernatorial race last October. He was one of several Democrats hoping to defeat Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in the 2018 gubernatorial race.

Hogan said he was “shocked” to hear of Kamenetz’s passing.

“The First Lady and I are shocked and grieved by the sudden passing of Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz. Our prayers go out to his family and many loved ones this morning,” Hogan tweeted.

Fellow Democratic gubernatorial candidates Alec Ross, Rushern Baker, Rich Madaleno, Ben Jealous and Jim Shea offered their condolences.

“Kevin Kamenetz’s passing is a tremendous loss for Maryland. He was a dedicated public servant, and I considered him a friend,” Shea tweeted.

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, called Kamenetz “an energetic public servant who cared about making a difference for those he served.”

“MD and I both just lost a friend,” he added.