May begins the start of the summer season at Hershey

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- Just because summer doesn't technically start until next month doesn't mean the fun will wait in Hershey.

In fact, the summer season truly kicks off this month!

Hersheypark is officially open for the summer, with Friday-Sunday days available until it opens daily on May 24.

There are two new attraction in the Boardwalk at Hersheypark for 2018, including the Breakers Edge Water Coaster (world's first HydroMagnetic coaster) and Whitecap Racer (the longest mat racing slide in the world).

If you're seeking entertainment, Def Leopard and Journey kick off the Summer Concert Series in Hershey on May 25.

Live on the Lawn is returning to the Cocoa Beanery on Research Boulevard on May 17.

Every Thursday and Friday through October 12, you can enjoy a special grill menu, craft beer, lawn games, family activities, live music and more. Here's the line up of artists for May:

Jess Klein, May 17

Life After Work, May 18

Sherri Mullen, May 24

Nightlite, May 25

Steve Dincau, May 31

If you're seeking employment, Hershey has jobs available.

Houlihan's and Devon Seafood and Steak are hiring, and the MeltSpa at Hershey is hiring full-time and part-time massage therapists and part-time nail technicians for its new location in downtown Hershey.

Finally, there will be a Hersheypark Job Fair held on May 15 from 3-7 p.m.

