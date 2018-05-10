Mayor announces mini-casino unlikely in Carlisle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- Off the table - officials in Carlisle announced they will not make a vote on a mini-casino.

They made the announcement Thursday night at a packed council meeting.

A crowd applauded the decision to *not vote on a mini-casino in Carlisle Borough.

In order to have a mini casino in Carlisle, council would need to make a vote, opting back into having one in the borough.

Many neighbors agreed with the decision.

"Modern slot machines are the crack cocaine of gambling," said Bob Cavenagh of Carlisle.

"I'm very excited and very surprised actually. I'm happy the council decided at this point not to move forward with the casino in Carlisle," said John Kail of Carlisle.

"There is an overall need to maintain sort of a non-garish feel to the town because I think thats why people like to come here," said Eve Gordan Elias of Carlisle

Only a few commented on a mini-casino's benefits. One woman said people already gamble in Carlisle.

"I was at an establishment and a guy put in $4 dollars, and he won $750. These games are here, and people play them," she said.

Though a mini-casino is unlikely in Carlisle now, it could come to a neighboring municipality.

Parx Casino won a bid for one within a 15 mile radius of South Newton Township.

Some in Cumberland County say they still feel unsettled about that.

"It could be put in North Middleton, which isn't far from here, so I guess we/ll have to take one step at a time or those people will," added Kail.

Council members say fire, EMS, and police in Carlisle would have benefitted from tax revenue from the casino.

Because the option is off the table for now, officials encourage people to help out those organizations.