Northern York police seek help in identifying road rage suspect

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, York County — Northern York County Regional Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect in a road rage incident that happened Thursday morning on Locust Point Drive.

According to police, the incident occurred at 10:18 a.m., near the Parrot Lane intersection.

Police would like to identify the pictured subject and vehicle.

If you can identify the subject or the vehicle please call the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.467.TELL(8355) or through email at tips@nycrpd.org.