Nurse charged in connection with the death of Herbert R. McMaster Sr.

PHILADELPHIA — A senior living facility nurse has been charged in connection with the death of Herbert R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, the state’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday.

Christann Gainey, 30, is charged with neglect of a care-dependent person, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with records, the Office of Attorney General’s news release states.

McMaster, 84, was found dead in a wheelchair around 7 a.m. on April 13 in the lobby of a building at the facility, Cathedral Village in Philadelphia, the release says. About eight hours earlier, staff members found him on the floor after he fell. McMaster was originally admitted to the facility’s rehabilitation program on April 9 after he suffered a stroke.

Following McMaster’s unwitnessed fall, Gainey allegedly failed to administer neurological checks, which under Cathedral Village policy is required for patients so that staff can identify any decline or change in their cognitive status, according to the release. The neurological checks consist of tests of motor and verbal skills, a measure in eye response to light and a check of vital signs.

When McMaster was found deceased, the assistant director of nursing requested the neurological assessment paperwork from Gainey, which she was responsible for performing. The paperwork showed that a check was reported at 7:20 a.m., after McMaster’s time of death, the release adds. The assistant director then questioned Gainey about that — at that point, she admitted to falsifying the final check. In addition, surveillance video determined that Gainey did not perform a single neurological exam on McMaster after his fall.

“She did not perform one – not one – neurological check on Mr. McMaster, and even lied on the paperwork that she did,” Shapiro said. “The evidence shows that Gainey intentionally, knowingly and recklessly caused serious bodily injury to Mr. McMaster by failing to provide treatment or care. We will hold her – and anyone else who knowingly neglects a care-dependent person in Pennsylvania – accountable.”

The Philadelphia Chief Medical Examiner concluded that McMaster’s cause of death was blunt impact head trauma with a contributing factor being the untreated subdural hematoma, injuries consistent with an untreated head injury from a fall, the release states.