One man injured, six people displaced after fire in Lebanon

LEBANON — One man was injured and a total of six people were displaced following a fire that damaged three residences along the 200 block of Lehman Street in Lebanon.

Crews responded to Lehman Street around 1:40 p.m.

“Arriving firefighters discovered a well-involved house fire threatening homes on either side,” the Lebanon City Fire Department release said. “All efforts were placed into the extinguishment of the large body of fire and a second alarm response summoned immediately.”

The fire department says that the blaze was an accidental event that occurred on the kitchen stovetop. A 60-year-old man in that residence sustained burns and is being treated at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.

The six residents have been assisted by the American Red Cross. Damages to the structures and contents will cumulatively approach $500,000.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury after he was knocked over by a hose that became caught on a vehicle as it drove over the hose, the release adds.