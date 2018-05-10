× Partially dressed man arrested on suspicion of public drunkenness in Lancaster County park

INTERCOURSE, Lancaster County — A 32-year-old Lancaster County man was arrested in Paradise Township Park after police say he was partially dressed and intoxicated.

The incident happened on March 30, police say.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Brian David Ray, of Intercourse, was reported to police by Township employees after appearing to be drunk. When police arrived at the park, they say, Ray was found wearing only a t-shirt, blue boxer shorts and boots.

Police say there was a trail of beer cans behind Ray. When officers approached, he allegedly fled on foot, jumping into a creek and running along the Amtrak high-speed rail line adjacent to the park.

Ray was eventually caught and arrested, police say. He was later found to have 18 outstanding summary traffic warrants out of numerous counties.