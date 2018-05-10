× Philadelphia Flyers’ goalie prospect makes 94 saves in longest game in AHL history

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa.– A Philadelphia Flyers’ goalie prospect endured the longest game in AHL history to help carry his team to victory.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms’ G Alex Lyon made 94 saves in the 5-overtime victory over the Charlotte Checkers on Wednesday night.

Despite making that large amount of saves, Lyon, 25, finished four saves shy of the AHL record. He made 40 saves in regulation, 11 in the first overtime, 15 in the second, 12 in the third, 14 in the fourth and two in the fifth.

The longest game in AHL history, which lasted 146 minutes and 48 seconds, ended in a 2-1 victory for the Phantoms in Game Four of the team’s playoff series.

Lyon went 4-2-1 with a 2.75 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in 11 games for the Flyers this season.

Lehigh Valley has a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series.