Phillies promote top prospect relief pitcher

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies have given their relief corps a jolt in the arm by promoting one of their top prospects.

The team called up relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez on Monday, after the team blew a 4-1 lead to the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

In that loss, the Phillies’ bullpen, including closer Hector Neris, surrendered four runs in the game’s final two innings to lose that game and the series.

The team wasted no time promoting Dominguez, 23, who pitched in 11 games between AA Reading and AAA Lehigh Valley for the first time this season.

He had never pitched above A-Ball until this season.

On Monday, Dominguez made his Major League Debut against the San Francisco Giants, pitching a hitless inning with a strikeout.

Two days later, Dominguez made his second appearance, another hitless inning with a strikeout.

For now, he may be used in lower leverage situations, but some expect that Dominguez could see some higher pressure relief situations down the stretch as he is armed with a power fastball and slider that many think could play in the closer’s role.