Police search for armed man who allegedly tried to abduct woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s a situation most people never expect to be in, but have to be prepared for.

Police say a woman who was out for a bike ride Thursday morning at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Clay Township, Lancaster County, was forced to fight off an armed man.

Some people we spoke with say the report is eye opening… especially in an area like this.

"You have to keep your eyes open, because you never know. Lot’s of bad people,” said one woman.

Dangerous situations can happen anywhere, even right in your back yard.

“Use your eyes and ears. Be ready to escape,” said another man we spoke with.

It’s that vigilance that may have saved one woman’s life Thursday morning.

The 40 year-old woman noticed a man following her along a trail on Laurel Drive.

“He started off making small talk about the birds and the local environment, and at some point during their conversation, had grabbed at her arm and tried to get her to walk with him into the woods,” said Det. Theresa Stauffer with the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

Police say the man then pulled a knife from his pocket, but the woman was able to escape and get to safety without suffering any injuries.

The suspect is described as a man in his 50’s, 5' 10", who was clean shaven and had tattoos on one or both of his arms.

As police work to track that man down, they say this should serve as a reminder that these types of incidents can happen anywhere.

“I would always encourage people, especially women, to maybe walk with a friend, to not go alone. Or if you’re going to go alone, to stay in an area where there are other people. To be visible. To always be aware of your surroundings,” said Det. Stauffer.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone that may have trail cameras placed in the woods, to call the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.