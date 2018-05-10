Seasonable temperatures, dry with pesky clouds for Friday

QUIET FRIDAY

Storms come to an end around dinner time leaving skies to partially clear. Temperatures fall from the 70s into the 60s this evening. Overnight, skies are partly cloudy with morning lows in the lower and middle 50s. Sunshine mixes with plenty of cloud cover much of the day. Readings are more seasonable in the lower 70s. Heading into the weekend, the weather pattern becomes increasingly unsettled as a wavy frontal boundary brings the threat for wet weather.

UNSETTLED MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND

Early Saturday morning, a warm front lifts through the area producing a few showers. Sunshine breaks through the clouds for much of the day. By afternoon and evening, a few showers and thunderstorms are possible so be sure to keep the umbrella handy. The wet weather increases overnight, as a cold front drops south. It sets up home across the area Sunday, keeping showers around for much of the day. The rain keeps temperatures on the cooler side in the 60s. There may be a few spots that sneak into the lower 70s but with the front mainly south of the area, this places us on the cooler side of the system.



NEXT WEEK

Most of Monday stays dry with a fair amount of clouds hanging around. Temperatures climb to the lower 70s. The stalled front wiggles back north a bit keeping thunderstorm chances around for both Tuesday and Wednesday. They are warmer days with highs near or a few degrees above 80. A better chance for showers and storms is Thursday, as another cold front comes through the area. We’ll also be keeping an eye on the potential for tropical development across the southeast coast. As of now, the stalled front, keeps it from heading north but we’ll have to watch the trends the several days.



