State Insurance Department warns about person claiming to be department employee soliciting personal information over the phone

HARRISBURG — State insurance commissioner Jessica Altman warned consumers Thursday that the Pennsylvania Insurance Department has received complaints about a possible scam involving an individual calling residents, claiming to be a department employee, and attempting to get their insurance information.

The complaints came from two Pittsburgh-area residents who received suspicious calls, Altman said. In both cases, the caller asked about the consumers’ Medicare supplemental coverage and offered to visit their houses.

Altman reminded consumers that the Insurance Department never makes unsolicited calls and does not sell insurance.

“I am extremely concerned that someone is attempting to lure individuals into giving up personal information using our department’s name,” Altman said. “Individuals should never give out personal or identifying information to anyone who calls them without warning.”

The Insurance Department has documented the complaints and is working to warn consumers through its website and Facebook andTwitter accounts.

“If a consumer has received an unsolicited, suspicious call from someone claiming to be from the Insurance Department, please contact us, as well as law enforcement,” Altman said.

Consumers who have received similar suspicious calls are urged to call the Insurance Department’s consumer hotline at 1-877-881-6388. Consumers should also the Pennsylvania Attorney General at 1-800-441-2555 and their local law enforcement.