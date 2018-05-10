Still warm for Thursday with a few strong to severe storms possible during the afternoon

T’STORM CHANCES RETURN: The next system crosses through on Thursday, bringing a return to showers and thunderstorms. It’s mainly cloudy for the morning, with temperatures in the 50s. Some showers scoot through for some near and a little after daybreak. Them, another round of showers and some thunderstorms are expected the afternoon, with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon high temperatures are a couple degrees cooler, with readings in the lower to middle 70s. There’s also the chance for a few thunderstorms. Some strong wind gusts and hail are a small possibility with any thunderstorms that form. Conditions dry through the night, and skies clear. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 50s. We’re dry through Friday under a mixture of sunshine and clouds. It’s a slightly cooler, but seasonable day. Temperatures are in the lower 70s.

UNSETTLED MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: A ridge of high pressure slowly tries to build into the region for the first half of the weekend, helping to boost temperatures. Saturday brings partly sunny skies. Expect temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We’re near the northern edge of the ridge, and this means there’s the chance for isolated thunderstorms Saturday, particularly during the afternoon. High pressure gives way to the next system by Sunday. This means you can expect scattered showers and perhaps a few rumbles for Mother’s Day. Temperatures fall back into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings partly sunny skies. Temperatures remain in the 70s. Tuesday is partly cloudy with a chance for isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures start to warm again. You can expect readings to bounce back to near 80 degrees. Wednesday is similar. Skies are partly sunny, and the chance for isolated thunderstorms remains. Highs are near 80 degrees.

Have a great Thursday!