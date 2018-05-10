UPDATE: York City police officer dies after suffering cardiac arrest during training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- The City of York is left in mourning after another tragic event strikes, taking the life of a York City Police officer.

"It’s unfortunately another sad day in my brief administration here," said York City Mayor Michael Helfrich. "We are all mourning for the loss of officer Sable."

Alex Sable, 37, was in Baltimore on Sunday for tactical SWAT training when he went into cardiac arrest in a pool during a water rescue exercise.

Emergency crews on site pulled him out of the water and transported him to a Baltimore-area hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

"Some of us have known that this was not going very well in the last couple of days," Helfrich said.

On Wednesday night, Sable died -- leaving behind a wife and three young children.

Mayor Helfrich says it’s a bad time for the city after recently losing two firefighters in March, following the Old Weaver Organ and Piano Building collapse.

"I hate that it’s these tragic events that makes us realize the gifts that we have in our community and the people that are willing to sacrifice their own lives for our safety," he said. "He had absolute dedication to the department and to the city of York and that’s why he was enhancing his skills, so he could serve us better."

The City of York released the following statement:

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Officer Alex Sable. The City of York is deeply saddened by this loss, as Officer Sable was a respected member of the York City Police Department and a friend to all. He will be sincerely missed. Officer Sable honorably served the residents of York City for 4 years. He was a resident of Lancaster County where he lived with his wife and 3 young children. He was 37 years old. Any city support needed will be provided to our officers and the family during this time of bereavement. There is no more information at this time and we ask for privacy and respect for the family.

Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge President Les Neri today issued the following statement regarding the passing of York City Police Officer Alex Sable: Officer Sable is a hero who worked every day to keep the City of York and its citizens safe. He deserves our enduring gratitude and recognition for performing this duty. We will forever honor his service, sacrifice and memory. Our hearts go out to Officer Sable’s family, the York City Police Department and FOP White Rose Lodge No. 15 at this very difficult time.

On Thursday afternoon, a Police Unity Tour, which is done every year to remember police officers who died in the line of duty, stopped in front of York City Police Department for a moment of silence in honor of Alex Stable.

"It's a sad coincidence that the unity ride was coming through today on a day we lost an officer but it was a beautiful thing for folks to see that support and camaraderie, so we are very grateful that they came and stopped by to join us for a minute or two," Helfrich said.

"This had to be done and it was something we wanted to make sure that we show the support for the folks here at the police department as well as the folks in the city that we are here for all of them," said Cory Reader, Division President for PA division of Law Enforcement United.

More information on the incident is expected to be released in the coming days.

A memorial service has not yet been set.