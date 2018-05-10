× Woman reports nearly being pulled into woods by man while riding bike in Middle Creek Park, Lancaster County

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are investigating an incident in the area of the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area Visitor Center in which a woman reported a man attempted to pull her into the woods.

The 40-year-old victim gold police she was riding her bicycle in the area of 100 Museum Road at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday when she was approached by a white male, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and in his 50’s, police say. The man told the victim he wanted her to “take a walk with him” in the woods.

When the victim refused, police say, the man pulled a knife on her and grabbed her by the arm. The victim asked him to stop, and he complied. The suspect then left the area, police say. The victim was not injured.

The victim told police the suspect was clean-shaven and was wearing glasses. He may have had a tattoo on one or both of his forearms, police say, and may be operating a small, tan-colored car.