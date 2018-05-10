× York City police officer dies after suffering cardiac arrest during training

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York City Police Officer has died after having a heart attack while participating in a SWAT tactical training exercise.

Officer Alex Sable, 37, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.

On May 6, Sable was participating in a SWAT tactical training exercise in Baltimore County, Maryland.

After suffering a cardiac arrest, he received immediate treatment from on-site medics who were on scene during the training.

Sable was transported to a Baltimore-area hospital and was under critical care until he passed away Wednesday evening.

He was undergoing training to become a member of the York County Quick Response Team.

York City released this statement:

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Officer Alex Sable. The City of York is deeply saddened by this loss, as Officer Sable was a respected member of the York City Police Department and a friend to all. He will be sincerely missed. Officer Sable honorably served the residents of York City for 4 years. He was a resident of Lancaster County where he lived with his wife and 3 young children. He was 37 years old. Any city support needed will be provided to our officers and the family during this time of bereavement. There is no more information at this time and we ask for privacy and respect for the family.