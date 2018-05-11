× Police seek truck involved in hit-and-run with school bus in Lancaster County

LANCASTER — Manheim Township Police are seeking help from the public in locating a blue work truck that they suspect was involved in a hit-and-run accident with a school bus Wednesday afternoon on Brockton Road in the Belair housing development.

According to police, the incident happened at 2:58 p.m. Police say a Manheim Township School District bus was traveling north when a blue work truck, described as a landscaping truck pulling a trailer, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the front end of the bus, damaging the yellow crossing arm mounted to the bus’ front bumper.

No one inside the school bus was injured, police say.

The incident was captured on the bus’ onboard camera system.

Anyone with information on the identity of the vehicle or the person driving it is asked to contact Manheim Township police at (717) 569-6401. Tipsters can remain anonymous.