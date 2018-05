Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett checked out a new workout just for mom's called the MOM ROCKS workout. Its for the family and mom. For more information about My Fitness Quest, checkout there Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/myfitnessquestyork/

Don't forget that Sunday My Fitness Quest will be holding a Mother's Day workout celebrating moms & strong women who inspire! The Maniac Mom workout will be Sunday at 11am at My Fitness Quest.