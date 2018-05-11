× Dauphin County man arrested after allegedly showing up drunk at children’s baseball game

PENBROOK, Dauphin County — A 27-year-old Penbrook man is facing numerous charges after allegedly showing up intoxicated at his children’s youth baseball game Thursday night.

Shawn Logan allegedly became disorderly when he arrived at the game, demanding his children be removed, Penbrook Borough Police say. The children’s mother, along with one of the team’s coaches and others at the scene tried to calm Logan and escort him from the field, but he continued to be disorderly, police say.

The coach — who is widely known in the community as a police officer — then told Logan he was under arrest, police say. At that point, Logan allegedly assaulted the coach, knocking him to the ground. He then fled the scene, but was captured minutes later when he attempted to re-enter the baseball field.

He was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, fleeing from law enforcement, and related offenses.

Logan was arraigned and released after posting $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 31 with Magisterial District Judge James Lenker.