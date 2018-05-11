× Fans mourn Ariana Grande and Mac Miller split

Fans loved the way Ariana Grande and Mac Miller’s relationship made them feel, and now it appears to be done.

The petite powerhouse singer posted an Instagram story Thursday that seemed to confirm reports that she and the rapper have split after almost two years of dating.

“I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us,” Grande wrote in the post, which also includes a photo of the pair together. “Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it’s not you.”

There has been an outpouring of sadness and support on social media.

“Ariana Grande confirmed via her Instagram Story that they broke up with Malcolm Mccormick (aka Mac Miller) but stay best friends. I’m sad, because I saw them as a goal couple, with a most lovely couple relationship,” one fan tweeted. “But life is life. And obviously, both are still exceptional!”

The pair collaborated professionally on her 2013 single, “The Way,” and his 2016 song, “My Favorite Part.”