× GoFundMe page created to raise funds for funeral services for Mary Bredbenner, Madelyn Binkley

DAUHPIN COUNTY, Pa.– A GoFundMe page has been created to raise funds for a mother and daughter who passed away after their boat capsized on the Susquehanna River earlier this week.

On Monday night, Mary Bredbenner, 3-year-old Madelyn Binkley, and Cody Binkley, were on the Susquehanna River when their boat capsized.

Bredbenner was found dead from accidental drowning, while Cody Binkley is recovering from injuries in the hospital.

The body of 3-year-old Madelyn had been missing since the incident on Monday.

On Thursday night, officials confirmed they found her body at Union Street Boat Launch.

Now, funds are being collected for proper services for both Bredbenner and Binkley.

As of 8:30 a.m. on Friday morning, nearly $10,000 had been raised by the page, which was established by a family friend for Kammi Bredbenner, sister and aunt of the deceased.

To donate to the page, you can visit it here.