Lehigh Valley Ironpigs make pitch for LeBron James pass Michael Jordan by joining team

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa.– One team is making their pitch for upcoming NBA free agent LeBron James to join their squad.

However, this team isn’t apart of the NBA.

The Lehigh Valley Ironpigs, a minor league baseball team and the AAA affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, are trying to draw James in.

Their pitch? The only way to pass Michael Jordan as the greatest of all-time is to be better at baseball than he was.

Now, the Ironpigs are offering James a spot on the team with a billboard that depicts a player with a #23 baseball jersey and the last name James.

James, 33, is in the midst of his 15th NBA season.

Whenever the Cleveland Cavaliers’ season ends, James will become a free agent and will have the option to sign with any team in the league.

Believed to be among the contenders for James’ services are the Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, and Philadelphia 76ers.