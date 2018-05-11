× Man arrested after one-vehicle crash into utility pole in Camp Hill

CAMP HILL — A 27-year-old Camp Hill man was arrested Thursday after a one-vehicle accident on the 200 block of Green Lane Drive, according to Fairview Township police.

Matthew Mendolia, who lives on the block, was driving a car that struck a utility pole after narrowly missing a resident doing yardwork, police say. Officers at the scene observed him showing signs of drug impairment, and he was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. A search revealed he was in possession of a full baggie of heroin, in addition to several empty ones.

Mendolia was taken to the York County Booking Center. Charges will be filed at a later date, police say.

Lower Allen Township Police and a drug recognition expert from Pennsylvania Capitol Police assisted in the incident.