Mechanicsburg Area School District hosting Literacy Night Under the Lights event

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Mechanicsburg Area School District is hosting a Literacy Night Under the Lights.
The event will be held on Friday, May 11 from 6-8 p.m. at Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg.
Parents and children up to age five can get a bright start in early education with an evening that includes learning through art, music, games, and more.
Pre-registration is required, and you can do it by visiting this website here.
For more information on Literacy Night, you can visit its website here.
