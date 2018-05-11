× Mechanicsburg Area School District hosting Literacy Night Under the Lights event

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Mechanicsburg Area School District is hosting a Literacy Night Under the Lights.

The event will be held on Friday, May 11 from 6-8 p.m. at Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg.

Parents and children up to age five can get a bright start in early education with an evening that includes learning through art, music, games, and more.

Pre-registration is required, and you can do it by visiting this website here.

For more information on Literacy Night, you can visit its website here.