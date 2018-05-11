× Police investigating robbery of Waynesboro shoe store

WAYNESBORO, Franklin County — Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Waynesboro shoe store Friday morning.

According to Waynesboro Police, the robbery occurred around 10:40 a.m. at James Shoes, on the first block of West Main Street. Police say the suspect is described as a white male, age 25 to 30, with brown hair. He was reportedly wearing a burgundy t-shirt and blue jeans.

Police say the suspect took an undetermined amount of cash from the register and fled west on Main Street. No weapon was used in the robbery, according to police.

Investigators aren’t sure whether or not the subject left the scene in a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waynesboro police at (717) 762-2131.