Primanti Bros. offers free sandwich or salad to all moms on Mother’s Day

If you’re stumped for a place to take mom for a meal on Mother’s Day — it’s Sunday, remember — Primanti Bros. has you covered.

The Pittsburgh-based restaurant and bar, with locations in York and Lancaster, is offering a free sandwich or salad to all mothers — as long as someone at the table makes a purchase of at least $3.99.

“What mother wouldn’t want to come to Primanti Bros. to celebrate?” asked Toni Haggerty, manager of the restaurant’s original location in the Steel City. “Hey — without mothers, there would be no brothers!”

The offer begins at 11 a.m., and is valid on dine-in purchases only.