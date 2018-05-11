Primanti Bros. offers free sandwich or salad to all moms on Mother’s Day
If you’re stumped for a place to take mom for a meal on Mother’s Day — it’s Sunday, remember — Primanti Bros. has you covered.
The Pittsburgh-based restaurant and bar, with locations in York and Lancaster, is offering a free sandwich or salad to all mothers — as long as someone at the table makes a purchase of at least $3.99.
“What mother wouldn’t want to come to Primanti Bros. to celebrate?” asked Toni Haggerty, manager of the restaurant’s original location in the Steel City. “Hey — without mothers, there would be no brothers!”
The offer begins at 11 a.m., and is valid on dine-in purchases only.
“We’ll be here all day,” said Haggerty. “Stop down and give mom a little breakfast in bread.”