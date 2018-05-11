Strong to severe storms possible Saturday; then showers dampen Mother’s Day

STORMY MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND

A warm front lifts into the area this evening bringing a return of clouds. They’ll thicken through the night. It does stay dry for Friday night plans. Showers hold off until after midnight. Temperatures fall from the 70s into the 60s, then drop to the middle and upper 50s by morning. Shower threat diminishes with sunrise. High pressure briefly allows sunshine and warming temperatures well into the upper 70s and lower 80s. A frontal system slowly drops south during the afternoon, increasing our chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms. The setup is in place for storms to become severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire area under an ENHANCED Risk for severe storms during the afternoon from 2PM until 8PM. Damaging wind and hail are the main threat. And there is an elevated tornado threat too. With it being a holiday weekend, many people will be outdoors. Make sure to have a plan in place to head indoors should threatening weather approach. The front stalls Sunday keeping the clouds and showers around for much of Mother’s Day. Temperatures are cooler in the middle and upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK

Most of Monday is dry with partly sunny skies. A stray thunderstorm could pop during the afternoon. Temperatures bounce back into the middle 70s. They warm even more by Tuesday, with highs in the lower 80s. Isolated storm chances continue as a frontal boundary wiggles back and forth across the area. It’s another warm day in the lower 80s Wednesday. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible again. Thursday brings a more widespread threat for showers and thunderstorms. Highs hover around 80 degrees. A cold front drops south by Friday. While there is a threat for showers and storms, coverage is not as widespread. Temperatures return to the 70s.



