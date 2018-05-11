× U.S. Marshals arrest Harrisburg woman on parole violation, narcotics charges

HARRISBURG — The U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of a 27-year-old Harrisburg woman wanted for violating parole and narcotics charges.

Autumn Cramer 27, was arrested without incident Thursday at a home on the 5000 block of Derry Street. She was turned over to the Dauphin County Booking Center to await judicial proceedings.

In 2017, Cramer was charged with drug delivery resulting in death after allegedly selling heroin to an overdose victim. An arrest warrant for Cramer was obtained on Sept. 29, 2017, investigators say.

At the time, Cramer was supervised by the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole for a previous drug offense. That agency obtained another arrest warrant for Cramer, charging her with violating parole.

Attempts to locate her were unsuccessful at the time. The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was then assigned to apprehend her.

An investigation led to Thursday’s arrest. Harrisburg Police, the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, the Dauphin County Adult Probation Office, and Swatara Township police assisted in locating Cramer.