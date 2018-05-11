× Vigil for Mary Bredbenner and Madelyn Binkley, victims of boating accident, will be held tonight

HARRISBURG — A vigil for the victims of Monday night’s boating accident in the Susquehanna River will be held tonight at the First United Methodist Church, 520 E. Birch Street, Palmyra.

The candlelight vigil will be held at 8 p.m., organizers say.

Mary Bredbenner and her 3-year-old daughter, Madelyn, were killed when the boat capsized Monday night around 10 p.m.

Bredbenner’s body was recovered Monday night. Madelyn Binkley’s body was recovered Thursday night.

Cody Binkley, 26, the child’s father and Bredbenner’s fiance, was hospitalized with hypothermia after swimming to shore.

Tonight’s vigil will be held near a playground on the church grounds, organizers say. It was Madelyn’s favorite place to play.

A GoFundMe page has been created to cover the funeral costs for both Mary and Madelyn. You can donate here.