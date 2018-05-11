Vigil held in memory of 3-year-old girl and mother who died after boat capsized in Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALMYRA, Pa. -- People from from all around the community gathered at Palmyra United Methodist Church for a vigil Friday night in memory of 25-year-old Mary Bredbenner and her 3-year-old daughter Madelyn Binkley.

Both were tragically killed Monday night after a boat they were on capsized in the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg on Monday.

Hugs were given and tears were shed for the loss of two lives that were taken too soon.

Friends and family remember 3-year-old Madelyn as a vivacious and sweet girl who always lit up the room.

Her mother, Mary is remembered as someone who always went above and beyond, striving to be the best mother she could be.

Church pastor, Dave Harris says the vigil was a way to help the community take a step towards healing.

“A vigil like this gives people an invitation to come together to tell the story, how they’ve been touched by these lives, and experience some of that love so that healing can take a step forward," said Harris.

“Mary was always a hands on involved mother" said Joelene Windle, great grandmother. "She always kept very calm, very quiet, never yelling, she didn’t like noise, very very loving girl and she loved her family. She loved Maddy, she loved Cody, and vice versa, Maddy, well she was just my light, smiling all the time, neighbors just adored her, they looked forward to her, always talking to her," added Windle.

A funeral service has not yet been set.

If you'd like to help both the Bredbenner and Binkley families pay for funeral services, a GoFundMe page has been set up.

To donate to the page, you can visit it here.