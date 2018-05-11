× Wayne Rooney agrees to deal to transfer to D.C. United

WASHINGTON, D.C.– A soccer superstar is set to make his new home in our nation’s capital.

Wayne Rooney has agreed to a deal in principle that would see him transfer from Everton for Major League Soccer club D.C. United in a $16 million deal, according to BBC.

Rooney, 32, played with Everton as an 18-year-old before spending 13 seasons with Manchester United.

He became Manchester United’s leading goal scorer and won five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Rooney has reportedly been offered a contract that would carry him to the end of the 2020 MLS season.

He is currently halfway through a two-year deal with Everton, has played 31 times in the league this season with four appearances from the bench.

Rooney is the team’s leading goal scorer with 11.

BBC notes that the contract remains unsigned, and that Rooney could still end up staying in Everton if one of the parties does not agree to the deal.