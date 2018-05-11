Wayne Rooney agrees to deal to transfer to D.C. United

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 05: Wayne Rooney of Everton shows appreciation to the fans during the lap of honour after the Premier League match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park on May 5, 2018 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C.– A soccer superstar is set to make his new home in our nation’s capital.

Wayne Rooney has agreed to a deal in principle that would see him transfer from Everton for Major League Soccer club D.C. United in a $16 million deal, according to BBC.

Rooney, 32, played with Everton as an 18-year-old before spending 13 seasons with Manchester United.

He became Manchester United’s leading goal scorer and won five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Rooney has reportedly been offered a contract that would carry him to the end of the 2020 MLS season.

He is currently halfway through a two-year deal with Everton, has played 31 times in the league this season with four appearances from the bench.

Rooney is the team’s leading goal scorer with 11.

BBC notes that the contract remains unsigned, and that Rooney could still end up staying in Everton if one of the parties does not agree to the deal.

