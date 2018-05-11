× Wellsville man charged in Conewago Township, York County road rage incident

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, York County — A Wellsville man has been charged in a road rage incident that occurred Thursday morning on Locust Point Road in Conewago Township, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Zachary Widener, 25, is charged with Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats and Driving While Operating Privilege is Suspended or Revoked in connection to the incident, which occurred around 10 a.m.

The victim in the incident, a 42-year-old York County man, told police he had been traveling north on Locust Point Road when he realized he needed to turn around. The victim said he pulled off the right side of Locust Point Road in the area of Parrot Lane. The victim told police he saw a vehicle turning from Susquehanna Trail onto Locust Point Road, but thought there was enough distance between the two vehicles that he could safely turn around.

While driving south on Locust Point Road, the victim said, he noticed the driver of the vehicle behind him was waving and flailing his arms. The victim said he pulled over to let the other driver pass, but the other driver, later identified as Widener, stopped his car and confronted the victim instead.

According to police, Widener approached the victim’s car. When he reached the driver’s side, he allegedly pulled out a large knife and stabbed at the victim. The knife did not penetrate the glass of the driver’s side window, which was rolled up, but it did leave a large scratch mark on the glass, police say.

Widener then allegedly went around to the other side of the victim’s car, because the passenger side window was open, police say. He allegedly threatened to kill the victim and stabbed the victim’s front passenger seat, tearing the fabric. He then damaged the victim’s passenger side mirror with the knife, according to police.

At that point, police say, Widener rerturned to his vehicle and left the scene. The victim managed to take photos of Widener’s vehicle as it left, police say.

At about 3 p.m. on Thursday, police say, the victim called police to report he thought he saw Widener and his vehicle outside a home on the 5100 block of Susquehanna Trail. Police responded to the address and spoke to Widener, who admitted he had been involved in a confrontation earlier that day, police say.

The Widener is accused of using in the incident was found inside the home, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, police say. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at (717) 467-8355 or via email at tips@nycrpd.org.