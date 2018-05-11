× Work on Route 30 bridge spanning Eshleman Road in Lancaster County pushed back to next week

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Construction work scheduled for the Route 30 bridge spanning Eshleman Run in Paradise Township, which had originally been scheduled for this week, has been pushed back to next week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The project will now commence next week, with a traffic switch expected by the end of the week, PennDOT says. During this time, traffic will be maintained using two-way traffic eastbound and westbound. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area.

The new bridge is anticipated to be complete in December.

The bridge is one of the 558 being replaced under the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a public-private partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners, under which PWKP will finance, design, replace, and maintain the bridges for 25 years. The public-private approach will allow PennDOT to replace the bridges more quickly while achieving significant savings and minimizing impact on motorists.