× York man arrested on heroin, firearms charges after undercover police operation

YORK — An 18-year-old York man was arrested Wednesday after an undercover operation by the York County Drug Task Force, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Ricardo Jose Rios, of the 100 block of E. South Street, is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin, Receiving Stolen Property and firearms offenses.

According to the DA’s Office, an undercover officer with the Drug Task Force arranged a meeting with Rios on the 200 block of S. Richland Ave. to purchase a quantity of heroin.

When Rios arrived at the meeting place, he was taken into custody with incident. A search of his vehicle produced 30 grams of heroin and a Glock .380 handgun that had been reported stolen in Dover Township last month, the DA’s Office says.

Rios was also wanted on an outstanding warrant for a previous drug and firearm offense dating back to July of 2017, according to the DA’s Office.

After his arrest, Rios was taken to York County Central Booking for arraignment.

The investigation was a collaborative effort by the Drug Task Force, York City Police and State Police.