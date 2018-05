× Bear spotted in Camp Hill

CAMP HILL BOROUGH, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — Police in Camp Hill say that a small bear has been spotted in the borough.

Police say the small black bear was seen Saturday morning in the south side of the town, near Fiala Field.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has been notified and will try and trap the bear.

Police warn residents to not approach the bear if they see it, and to call police with the bears location.