Family and friends of Harrisburg boating victims urge city officials to make a change

HARRISBURG, Pa. –Family and friends of 3-year-old Madelyn Binkley and her mother, 25-year-old Mary Bredbenner, who died in a boating accident Monday night, are urging the city of Harrisburg to take action.

Both were tragically were killed after their boat capsized in the Susquehanna river in Harrisburg.

They were on the boat with Cody Binkley, Mary’s fiance’ and Madelyn’s father — he was the only survivor.

His grandmother, Joelene Windle, tells FOX43 that Binkley was not familiar with that part of the Susquehanna River.

Family and friends say they want people to understand how dangerous Dock Street Dam is —and now they want it secured so that nothing like this happens again.

“To me, don’t fix a couple of potholes, get this before this happens to another child or another human,” said Joelene Windle, great-grandmother of Madelyn Binkley.

“Let’s do something about this, let’s come together as a community and a government and create creative, innovative, inexpensive ideas and implement them,” said Yvette Pascua, family friend and neighbor. “Let’s save some lives, we don’t want to lose another Maddy, we don’t want to lose another Mary,” she added.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.