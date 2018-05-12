× Local student earns VIP treatment at Dover’s Monster Mile

WRIGHTSVILLE – Who doesn’t like to receive the VIP treatment? Especially at a major sporting event. FOX43’s Lyndsay Barna caught up with a Wrightsville Elementary student who won a national competition for an all access trip to Dover Speedway’s Monster Mile. Here’s her report:

An early morning start at Eastern York High School. Buses were packed and headed to Dover, Delaware. The trip is courtesy of Brennan Lehman, a 5th grade student at Wrightsville Elementary who won the 2018 Monster Mile Youth Nation Design Challenge.

"Well, I got the inspiration from my Mom," said Brennan. "She's the one that told me I should do a cat."

That inspiration was to draw his cat Benny on the face of a pace car. The competition was against more than three thousand students from four different states.

"I feel like I probably inspired a couple of people to push through their limits."

Brennan's mom Laurie couldn't be prouder. "We have an artsy family, a lot of our kids like to draw and do art work," she explained. "It's just neat to see their talent come out."

Introduced on stage, getting autographs and meeting all of the drivers, it's a VIP experience that will be hard to beat.

"Look what happened, it all paid off," said Laurie. "Hopefully, that encourages other kids to try. You might not win every contest and challenge but you'll never know unless you put forth the effort."