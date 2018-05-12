Protesters kayak on Pequea Creek in opposition of pipeline

PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County, Pa.– Protesters against pipeline construction in Lancaster County are demonstrating in a different way this weekend.

About 50-people associated with the “Lancaster Against Pipelines” group hit the water to kayak on the Pequea Creek on Saturday.

They’re goal is to demonstrate how the Williams Pipeline construction will have a huge negative impact on local waters. Construction groups have built a dam in the creek and will begin pumping water this week. The protesters say many people use the waterway for recreation and the construction could impact that.

“The resources we have in Lancaster County are special and unique and it is up to us, the people who live here to protect them, no one is going to do that for us,” said Eva Telesco, “Lancaster Against Pipelines” board member.

Transco-Williams did not issue any statement regarding the kayak protest.