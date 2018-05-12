Severe weather potential remains for Saturday afternoon

Severe weather remains possible through Saturday afternoon. Morning showers wrap up, and clouds break through the rest of the morning, leading to partly sunny skies for the afternoon. Temperatures begin in the 50s. There’s a wide range of temperatures into the afternoon from north to south. The northern half of the region sees temperatures reach the middle 70s to lower 80s. Along the southern half of the region, they reach the lower, perhaps even middle, 80s. As a front drops down from the north, the ingredients are in place to trigger afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Some of the storms could be strong to severe. The window of opportunity is from 2 P.M. to 8 P.M., but the ingredients line up best from roughly 3 P.M. to 6 P.M. The primary threats are damaging winds and large hail. However, there is the chance for an isolated tornado. Be ready to take shelter immediately at the first sound of thunder, and stay safe.

Stay with the FOX43 Weather Smart team for the latest severe weather updates as needed through the afternoon and early evening!